RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding dues

Vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway remained suspended for an hour on Tuesday as the workers of two readymade garment factories put up barricades demanding payment of their dues.

Quoting workers, Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge of Bhashon Police Station, said the workers of Meek Knit Limited and Panasia Clothing Ltd were not allowed to enter their factories in the morning due to a conflict with the owners of the two buildings housing the factories.

Later, the workers brought out a procession demanding arrears and took to the street at Bhogra point at 9 am, halting traffic movement.

On information, police rushed to the spot and came to know that the owners of the factories also did not pay rent to the building owners for the past one and half months and that's why they did not allow the workers and staff of the two factories to enter the buildings.

Workers said the authorities were scheduled to pay the salaries of the previous month Tuesday but when they found the gates of the factories closed they blocked the road.

The vehicular movement returned to normal at 10am after police assured the workers of talking to the authorities concerned.

A long tailback was created on both sides of the highway following the blockade.