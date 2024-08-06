RMG units to open tomorrow

RMG

Jasim Uddin
06 August, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 10:17 pm

Representational image. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Representational image. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Apparel exporters have decided to resume operations at all their factories from tomorrow (7 August), considering the industry's workload and buyers' lead time situations.

They also decided to take responsibility to ensure their factory and workers' safety amid the current law and order situation after Sheikh Hasina's ouster in face of the student movement.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) took the decisions at an emergency meeting at the Westin Dhaka this evening.

The BGMEA also sent a message to their members and all buyers stating their decision to open all the factories from tomorrow.

Besides, the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has taken the same decision and sent a message to all their members.

However, about 200 of BKMEA member factories and about 600 of Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) member factories were operational today, according to these associations office bearers.

FBCCI former president AK Azad led the delegations. Among others, BTMA former presidents Tapan Chowdhury and Marin Chowdhury were present.

After the meeting Ak Azad said factories will be open from tomorrow. "We requested the president to take initiative for ensuring security of our industries," he added.

