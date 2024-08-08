RMG units back in full-swing production

Almost all apparel factories and accessory industries in the country resumed full-scale production on Thursday, hoping to meet shipment deadlines set by their buyers, which have already been delayed due to the recent unrest over the student movement.

However, while some textile mills have resumed production, others remain concerned about potential security threats from unknown outsiders, according to industry insiders.

On Thursday, apparel exporters also expressed concerns about the security of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) following an alleged hostile takeover attempt by the current board.

Later in the evening, the board met with Brigadier General Md Nazim-ud-Daula, director of military operations at the army headquarters, and other senior military officials to seek security support for their industrial zones.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Executive President Mohammad Hatem, and BGMEA board members were present at the meeting.

BGMEA Director Shovon Islam told The Business Standard, "About 81% of factories were open on Thursday and operating at full capacity, especially in the Dhaka and Narayanganj zones."

He added, "The presence of workers was over 90%."

BGMEA Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury told TBS that all apparel factories in Chattogram resumed production on Wednesday morning and managed to operate smoothly without issues.

EPZ factories also resumed full-scale production, as most are already behind schedule, said Syed M Tanvir, managing director of Pacific Jeans Ltd, the largest EPZ-based Bangladeshi exporter.

He noted that everyone is now working to meet their production targets, as buyers have extended shipment deadlines for the first round of general holidays.

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association President Mohammad Ali Khokon said over 80% of their mills were operational starting Thursday, with the rest set to open gradually due to a security threat.



Exporters worried over BGMEA's security

Following a hostile takeover attempt by over 100 individuals led by forum panel leader Faisal Samad, apparel exporters have voiced concerns about the security of the BGMEA and the overall state of the garment industry.

Approximately 150 members raised their concerns during a meeting with BGMEA leaders at its Uttara office.

BGMEA's acting president Khandoker Rafiqul Islam presided over the meeting, which was also attended by First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, vice presidents Arshad Jamal (Dipu), Md Nasir Uddin, Abdullah Hill Rakib, and other directors.

Earlier on Wednesday, Faisal Samad's group submitted a memorandum to the current board, demanding its immediate resignation and the appointment of an interim, honest, efficient, and non-political board.

They expressed no confidence in the existing board due to their controversial roles during the recent quota-reform student movement.

In Thursday's general meeting, members strongly condemned the recent incident at the BGMEA head office. They emphasised that, despite differing opinions, demands for reforms beyond established norms are unacceptable. Concerns were raised about the security of BGMEA, with warnings that repeated incidents could negatively affect foreign buyers' perceptions of both the industry and the BGMEA.