RMG Sustainability Council vows to be dynamic amid pandemic ease

RMG

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

RMG Sustainability Council vows to be dynamic amid pandemic ease

Formed in 2020, the body failed to start its full-swing activities thanks to the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 10:09 pm
To increase productivity, what factories need are trained staff and advanced technology. Photo: Mumit M
To increase productivity, what factories need are trained staff and advanced technology. Photo: Mumit M

The RMG Sustainability Council (RSC), formed in May 2020 as a safety monitoring body for the country's RMG sector but remained inactive due to the Covi-19 crisis, has vowed to be dynamic amid the ease of the pandemic. 

The council made the promise at its board meeting at a capital hotel on Saturday, in which its stakeholders were present.

The RSC, comprising factory-owners, foreign buyers and workers, was established as the legacy of the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh – a platform of mostly western buyers which worked to build a safe and healthy RMG industry in the country until 2020, since the much-talked-about Rana Plaza collapse in 2013. 

"The Covid-19 crisis greatly interrupted the activities of the RSC which was formed at the beginning of the pandemic. Now, we have discussed how we can make it dynamic," said Babul Akter, general-secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation.

"We also talked about increasing participation of suppliers for raising funds, settling the claims fast and ensuring payments of the workers who lost their jobs due to factory closure on safety grounds," he, also the director of the RSC, told The Business Standard. 

"We agreed to make the RSC proactive in settling the claims and ensuring accountability and transparency there," added Babul Akter.

"We discussed how to increase the remediation works and certification to the factories in the meeting," another director Miran Ali told TBS.

Mentioning that the discussion was fruitful, he, also vice-president of the BGMEA, said all the 18 directors were present at the event. 

The participants said the RSC vowed to be an independent and responsible agency with its increased activities to make world-class and sustainable workplaces in the RMG industry.

Ensuring structural, electrical, fire and life safety and boiler safety inspections would be its key works. 

RSC Managing Director Iqbal M Hussain was present at the event. 

Currently, about half of the export-oriented RMG facilities in the country, some 1,700 factories, are registered with the RSC. Most of them came from the Accord.

Economy / Top News

RMG Sustainability Council

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

1h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

2h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

3h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine