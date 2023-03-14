RMG sector aims for zero carbon emission

Bangladesh is committed to ensuring sustainable apparel manufacturing aiming for zero carbon emission and this is why it is ready to recycle waste clothes, said business leaders and government officials.

They made the remarks during a panel discussion on the final day of Bangladesh Business Summit 2023, held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on Monday.

Speaking as the chief guest, former president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) said, "We should look after the planet while doing business."

There are various challenges for Bangladesh such as – climate change, biodiversity loss, waste and air pollution and all these issues can be addressed by a circular economy, he added.

He said that the government has ensured strong policy support to recycle RMG waste, adding that "the industry needs foreign partners as investors as well as for providing technological support."

Echoing the same Beximco Textile CEO and Group Director Syed Naved Hussain said that the company is using high-tech machinery to recycle garment scraps, as they are aware of its environmental impacts.

He hoped that by the end of this year, Bangladesh will have the biggest RMG recycling industry in the world.

Principal Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the Prime Minister's Office Zuena Aziz said, "We will set up more circular textile factories in Bangladesh, and we are focusing on green apparel manufacturing as well.

"The government is determined to meet the SDGs."

H&M Group Stakeholder Engagement and Public Affairs Manager Faisal Rabbi, said, "Recycled materials and decarbonisation will be crucial for the RMG sector, as it is likely that it will soon become requirements for market access in the European Union (EU).

"The RMG sector needs access to renewable energy and conducive policy for textile waste recycling, including incentives, to sustain its competitiveness."

