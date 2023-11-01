RMG protests: Most Ashulia factories shut, some indefinitely

Most of the RMG factories in Dhaka's Ashulia remained shut today as factory authorities announced a general holiday, some indefinitely, after three continuous days of unrest over the minimum wage hike.

Notices of the indefinite general holiday were seen hanging in front of the factory of Fashionit Company Ltd on Wednesday (1 November).

This correspondent also found notices of general holidays, only for today, hanging in front of some other factories. These notices say the factories will reopen on Thursday (2 November).

"We have been protesting since 30 October for a minimum wage hike. The factories were open on Sunday and Monday. However, when we came to rejoin work today, the authorities asked us to leave," Manjurul Huq, a worker for Naba Knit Composite Ltd said.

He was also informed the factories will remain shut until the situation returns to normal.

The exact number of factories that remained shut could not be confirmed yet.

However, BGMEA Vice President Md Nasir Uddin yesterday said around 250 factories remained shut.

Additional members of the police were deployed in front of some of the factories.

The situation remains calm around Ashulia today.

The overall situation in Ashulia remained calm today, except for a few scattered incidents.

Only a few of the workers attempted to bring out processions and block the road at five to six points around Ashulia's Jamgora, Nischintapur, and nearby areas in the morning, but industrial police quickly dispersed them.

"The situation is normal today except for a few scattered incidents," an industrial police official, unwilling to be named, said.

Superintendent of Industrial Police-1 Mohammad Sarwar Alam said the situation remained a lot calmed today than what it was yesterday.

"Some of the factories remained operational while some remained shut. Factories that are located by the road are mostly shut," he said.

Factory owners will pay higher minimum wage than proposed earlier: Owners' representative

Factory owners will pay higher minimum wages to garment workers than the Tk10,400 they proposed earlier, Siddiqur Rahman, representative of the owners' on the wage board, said today.

"How much they will raise would be discussed with the factory owners and presented at the next meeting," Siddiqur Rahman told reporters after a meeting of the wage board at the capital's Topkhana Road on Wednesday (1 November).

Chairman of the Minimum Wage Board Liaquat Ali Mollah said the next meeting will be held in the second week of November.

Commenting on the issue, Sirajul Islam Rony, the workers' representative in the wage board, said, "We will also discuss the issue with various labour parties later."