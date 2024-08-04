RMG owners seek labour leaders' cooperation for uninterrupted production

Apparel exporters have sought cooperation from labour leaders to keep production in their factories uninterrupted amid the ongoing student movement in the country.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) made the request on Saturday during a meeting with regional labour leaders from major industrial zones.

The leaders urged workers not to pay heed to rumours and to continue working in their respective factories for the greater interest of the industry and the workers.

The meeting was held at the Uttara head office of the trade body, with over 150 field-level labour representatives in attendance.

BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi and Vice Presidents Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Nasir Uddin, and Abdullah Hil Rakib, among others, spoke at the meeting.

After the meeting, Abdullah Hil Rakib told The Business Standard, "We have requested labour leaders to discourage workers from engaging in any disruptive activities instigated by outsiders."

He said while workers are entitled to their own political beliefs and may express solidarity with any movement, they should prioritise ensuring the smooth operation of the industry for their own benefit.

The BGMEA vice president further discussed the challenges faced by the industry, such as difficulties in making timely shipments and disruptions to export-import activities.

He also mentioned the importance of maintaining production and factory operations to prevent further hardships, including potential delays in payments to workers if factories were to remain closed.

During the meeting, BGMEA leaders requested labour representatives encourage workers not to believe rumours circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups that discourage them from attending work. Khadiza Akter, general secretary of the Sammilito Garments Sramik Federation, said BGMEA leaders sought labour leaders' support in maintaining a stable working environment.

She mentioned that the BGMEA assured them that no wages would be cut for factory closures due to the recent curfew, designated as general holidays.

Khadiza also said the BGMEA president assured that he would instruct all factory owners to pay wages on time and not to terminate any workers.