RMG owners' minimum wage proposal unreasonable: Monnujan

RMG

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 08:13 pm

Worker at a garment factory in Bangladesh. File Photo: Mumit M
Worker at a garment factory in Bangladesh. File Photo: Mumit M

The minimum wage for ready-made garments workers proposed by factory owners is unreasonable, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian said today.

"The Ministry of Labour will submit recommendations to the wage board for fixing 'acceptable' wages in accordance with market rates," she said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the workers association on Thursday (2 November).

A decision has been made to introduce a rationing system for garment workers, she said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has agreed to this decision.

Monnujan Sufian stated that the wage board could reach a decision in the upcoming meeting by engaging in discussions with both parties to determine the wages. 

"If a consensus cannot be reached, the prime minister will make the final decision," she added.

RMG owners agree on higher minimum wage

As in previous instances, she expressed optimism that the prime minister will issue an order to establish fair wages, taking the welfare of the workers into consideration.

Regarding the ongoing unrest, Bangladesh Sramik Federation President Shahjahan Khan said, "Typically, I have observed protests occurring after the wage announcement. This marks the first instance of unrest before the wage decision is made."

He alleged that the BNP is attempting to leverage workers as a shield for political gain under the guise of a labour movement.

Minimum wage hike protests: RMG workers go berserk in Gazipur

Garment workers have been protesting for a week demanding a minimum wage of Tk23,000, despite efforts by the government, workers' leaders, and owners' associations to normalise the situation.

On 21 October, readymade garments factory workers demanded that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390 while the owners have proposed to increase it to Tk10,400.

On Monday (30 October), at least two people were killed and about 40 injured in massive clashes between police and ready-made garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur. 

Following the weeklong clashes, the factory owners on Wednesday (1 November) agreed to pay higher minimum wages to garment workers than Tk10,400, which they proposed earlier.

