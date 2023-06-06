RMG owners asked to pay workers’ June salary, bonus before Eid

State Minister for Labour and Employment Mannujan Sufian has called upon the ready-made garment (RMG) factory owners to pay workers their wages for the first 15 days of June and festival allowance before the Eid holidays.

"Since Eid is at the end of the month, the owners should pay the salary for the first 15 days along with the Eid bonus. If the owner is capable, they may choose to pay the full month's salary, but it is not mandatory," Mannujan said at a tripartite meeting with government officials, factory owners, and trade union leaders on Tuesday.

She mentioned the garment industry is focused on exports, but in order to facilitate movement of people during Eid, the owners can discuss Eid holiday arrangements with the workers, taking all factors into consideration.