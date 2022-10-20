RMG needs govt support to overcome crisis: BGMEA president

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 10:08 pm

RMG needs govt support to overcome crisis: BGMEA president

Faruque Hassan/File photo
The readymade garments sector in the country needs immediate support from the government and other institutions concerned for a quick recovery from the present crisis, said Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

He said during a meeting with RMG owners at the regional office of BGMEA in Chattogram on 20 October (Thursday) that the export-oriented garment industry is currently going through a critical period due to the dual effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Our export trade has been volatile due to the inflation-ridden economic instability in Europe and America, which are our main export destinations," the BGMEA President said.

However, Faruque Hassan thanked the garments industry owners for their contribution to the sector's 35.47% export growth in the last financial year despite all the difficulties.

Highlighting the various degrees of progress achieved through the RMG diplomacy of the current board, he said that the BGMEA will organise a Made in Bangladesh Week 2022 from 12 to 18 November this year.

"This sort of event will ensure the sustainable growth and branding of this industry in the global market."

He also urged young entrepreneurs in the sector to emphasise the use of modern technology and designing to take the industry to a different level.

"We have to formulate our activities with awareness and prudence to survive in the international market," the BGMEA President said.

Faruque Hassan assured the garments owners that necessary steps would be taken with the help of the government and its agencies concerned to solve the existing problems of the industry.

At the meeting, he also handed over special gifts to 30 new members of the BGMEA in Chattogram.

Syed Nazrul Islam, first vice president of BGMEA, Senior Vice-President SM Mannan Kochi, Vice-President Md Shahidullah Azim and Vice-President (Finance) Khandaker Rafiqul Islam were present at the meeting along with many others. 

