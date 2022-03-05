RMG industry to take turn from volume to value: BGMEA president

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said time is ripe for Bangladesh's RMG industry to take a turn from quantity to quality, from volume to value.

"We have to build capacity of the industry, particularly in the areas of innovation, product and fiber diversification, and technology up-gradation focus in coming years to make use of the huge opportunity that lies ahead," he said while addressing the first meeting of the Standing Committee on RMG, Knitwear and Sweaters of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at its office in Dhaka on Saturday.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin attended the meeting as chief guest while, Executive President of BKMEA Mohammad Hatem, BKMEA Vice President Fazle Shamim Ehsan, BGMEA Director Abdullah Hil Rakib, Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud were also present.

Faruque Hassan, who is also the chairman of FBCCI Standing Committee on RMG Knitwear and Sweaters, said Bangladesh needs to pursue a higher growth vision through diversifying textile material from cotton to non-cotton.

"RMG exporters should shift their focus more on manufacturing high-end apparel items as the demand for man-made fibre (MMF) based garment items is on the rise in the global market," he added.

He also stressed on the need for making production process faster and simpler, using latest technologies for fabric and resource optimisation, 3D sampling and pattern preparing, increasing popularity of virtual market and circular fashion.

The BGMEA president urged the government to simplify export procedures for the RMG industry to help it address current challenges and move ahead.