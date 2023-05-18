RMG industry struggles with skill gap: BIDS

RMG

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 04:31 pm

The ready-made garment (RMG) industry in Bangladesh continues to face a significant gap in workers' skill set, revealed a study conducted by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

The knit industry has a skill gap of 68.79%, while the woven industry has 47.83%, according to the findings presented at an event titled "BIDS Research Almanac 2023" on Thursday at a city hotel.

Helpers, most of the sewing machine operators, quality inspectors, and some of the finishing operators in the knit industry have a higher skill gap compared to other categories, said the study conducted between 2021 and 2022. 
                                        
On the other hand, management employees, quality controllers and some of the finishing operators have a larger share of the overall gap in skills among employees.

A total of 476 workers were interviewed from 119 enterprises, with employers assessing the skill gaps of their employees based on their proficiency levels. 
                                                                     
"Some 6.5% of the woven industries and 2.99% of the knit industries expressed that hiring skilled foreign workers could help alleviate the current skill gap, primarily at the managerial level," said Rizwana Islam, one of the researchers involved in the study.

The BIDS conducted another study among 123 light engineering firms and 100 electronics firms. According to which, about three-fourths of the workers in light engineering and electronics sectors are at a mismatch with their education and field of work. 

Kazi Iqbal, senior research fellow and one of the key researchers who worked in the study, said, "Skill mismatch is more common in the sector as well as under-education."
      
Over 60% of workers in the field lack adequate education and knowledge about the industry, the study finds.

