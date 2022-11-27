RMG industry keen on technology to enhance competitiveness, transparency: BGMEA president

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 09:23 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The RMG industry of Bangladesh has been emphasising upgrading technology, ranging from the manufacturing process to design development, productivity improvement, environmental sustainability, resource efficiency, quality enhancement, and the well-being of workers, said Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

"We are preparing to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution," said Faruque Hassan at a meeting with Kris Van Broekhoven, CEO of ES3G Limited, a UK company, and Munawar Uddin, Bangladesh Country Manager of the company, at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Sunday.

The BGMEA president said, "By embracing technological advances and developing the skills of workers, we aim to turn the challenges into opportunities as upgrading technology will contribute to enhancing our industry's competitiveness in the future."

They discussed issues related to technological advances that have been shaping the fashion industry globally, especially how technology can help Bangladeshi garment factories showcase their human rights credentials internationally.

Kris Van Broekhoven said, "We are delighted that the BGMEA is keen on supporting new technologies that increase transparency in worker rights. Bangladesh has led the way with the Alliance, Accord, and other initiatives, bringing a lot of investment from ES3G to Bangladesh, which has the highest number of green garment factories in the world." 

"With BGMEA's help, our technology can support increased transparency and better communication of worker treatment to retail buyers and brands and their customers online and in-store," he added.

The discussion also covered ES3G's technology that is already being deployed across garment factories in Bangladesh, bringing a new level of transparency to the industry.

Chair of BGMEA's Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity, Shovon Islam, was also present at the meeting.

