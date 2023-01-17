'RMG industry gearing up with latest innovations for further leap'

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan has said the country's readymade garment industries have been gearing up for the next phase of growth with the latest innovations and technologies, according to a press release.

"The apparel industry is gaining its strength in manufacturing more diversified products like manmade fibre-based clothing to cater for the demand of global buyers," he said while speaking at an event organised by Zeeman textielSupers, a Netherlands-based clothing brand, in the capital on Monday.

"Factories are continuously upgrading their machinery and skills," he added and called upon global buyers including Zeeman to strengthen their partnership with Bangladeshi apparel suppliers.

The president also thanked the Dutch company for choosing Bangladesh as its sourcing hub for more than 30 years.

Zeeman textielSupers CEO Erik-Jan Mares and its CSR Director Erica Roolvink, BGMEA Director Faisal Samad, its former director Mosharraf Hossain Dhali, Managing Director of Rupashi Group Mohammad Sohrawardi and Managing Director of Grand Sea Enterprise Sang Hwun Kim were present at the event.