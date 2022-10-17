RMG focusing on productivity enhancement for global competition: BGMEA

Photo: Courtesy

The country's ready-made garments (RMG) industry is increasingly focusing on efficiency and productivity enhancement to be more competitive in the global market, said Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

"Bangladesh's apparel industry has immense potential for growth. We are making all-out endeavours to seize every opportunity that lies ahead where productivity enhancement is a priority as we are preparing for the next phase of development," he said while addressing the closing ceremony of the Network to Integrate Productivity and Occupational Safety and Health (Niposh) project as chief guest at Westin Hotel in Dhaka on Monday.

BGMEA has established the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health Improvement at the BGMEA Complex that works on productivity improvements, industrial engineering, product development, industry 4.0, sustainability, lean manufacturing and occupational health and safety. The Niposh initiative is the first stepping stone toward these goals, he added.

Winnie Estrup Petersen, ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh, attended the ceremony as the guest of honour while Prof Dr Muhammad Fazli Ilahi, vice-chancellor of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, Professor Peter Hasle of the University of Southern Denmark, Sector Counsellor of Danish Embassy Søren Albertsen, and other directors of BGMEA were present as special guests.

Niposh was initiated to enhance the productivity and efficiency of the RMG industry by integrating Lean manufacturing and Occupational Safety and Health improvements.

The project intends to develop a network of professionals in the industry, create a culture of collective consciousness and build strong connectivity among the factories.

BGMEA, the apex body of ready-made garment owners, Ahsan Ullah University of Science and Technology and the University of Southern Denmark, in collaboration with the Danish Embassy, are implementing the project.

A total of RMG 25 factories came on board with this project. Every networking meeting was designed to train and motivate the participants through feedback and experience sharing about the implementation in their respective factories.

The network model is developed in a way that ensures a conducive learning environment for the factories and smooth and real-time knowledge and experience sharing.

The participating factories have achieved a 10.87% total production efficiency and 19.83% Occupational Safety and Health improvements under the project.

As the project has concluded, BGMEA will continue this work under a new name to support its member factories and continue the momentum.