RMG factories resume production, some closed due to worker unrest

Almost all apparel factories, some textile mills, and accessories industries have resumed production at full capacity after the second round of curfew. However, some factories in Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, and Narayanganj areas are exceptions.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) mentioned they resumed full-capacity production, with a notable exception of some factories located in the aforementioned areas.

In contrast, factories in the Chattogram zone are operating smoothly and quietly.

Talking to The Business Standard, BGMEA Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury said, "Every factory has resumed their production at 8am like their usual routine in the Chattogram zone."

Sirajul Islam Azad, chief human resources officer (HR, Admin and Compliance, and Supply Chain Management) at Bitopi Group, said, "We have four factories, including three EPZ factories in Cumilla, Adamjee, and Dhaka, and employee presence is normal like a regular day."

In conversations with TBS, Square Group's Tapan Chowdhury and DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar mentioned that they have started their production in the morning and are maintaining quality operations.

However, the situation is not the same in all areas.

BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem said, "Some factories located in Narayanganj have faced difficulties due to unrest and were forced to close after opening production for a short time."

Industry insiders reported that unrest began in Tongi, starting from one of the Mondol factories over salary demands at the Board Bazaar, and spread to Tongi and Gazipura.

"We had to let go of all the workers to save the factories from vandalism," they said.

Speaking with TBS, Md Sharafat Hussain Sohail, senior manager (Merchandising) at Masco Group, said, "Today's presence is normal like a regular day but after two hours, we had to close as other factory workers protested in the streets."

Hameem Group Managing Director AK Azad reported that factories in the Ashulia zone are facing unrest, resulting in closures.

In a press conference this morning, ICC President Mahbubur Rahman requested to ensure the safety of workers and factories to resume economic activity. He urged the deployment of law enforcement officers to restore law and order across the country.