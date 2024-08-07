RMG factories resume production, some closed due to worker unrest

RMG

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 02:17 pm

Related News

RMG factories resume production, some closed due to worker unrest

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 02:17 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Almost all apparel factories, some textile mills, and accessories industries have resumed production at full capacity after the second round of curfew. However, some factories in Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, and Narayanganj areas are exceptions.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) mentioned they resumed full-capacity production, with a notable exception of some factories located in the aforementioned areas. 

In contrast, factories in the Chattogram zone are operating smoothly and quietly.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Talking to The Business Standard, BGMEA Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury said, "Every factory has resumed their production at 8am like their usual routine in the Chattogram zone."

Sirajul Islam Azad, chief human resources officer (HR, Admin and Compliance, and Supply Chain Management) at Bitopi Group, said, "We have four factories, including three EPZ factories in Cumilla, Adamjee, and Dhaka, and employee presence is normal like a regular day."

In conversations with TBS, Square Group's Tapan Chowdhury and DBL Group Managing Director MA Jabbar mentioned that they have started their production in the morning and are maintaining quality operations.

However, the situation is not the same in all areas. 

BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem said, "Some factories located in Narayanganj have faced difficulties due to unrest and were forced to close after opening production for a short time."

Industry insiders reported that unrest began in Tongi, starting from one of the Mondol factories over salary demands at the Board Bazaar, and spread to Tongi and Gazipura. 

"We had to let go of all the workers to save the factories from vandalism," they said.

Speaking with TBS, Md Sharafat Hussain Sohail, senior manager (Merchandising) at Masco Group, said, "Today's presence is normal like a regular day but after two hours, we had to close as other factory workers protested in the streets."

Hameem Group Managing Director AK Azad reported that factories in the Ashulia zone are facing unrest, resulting in closures.

In a press conference this morning, ICC President Mahbubur Rahman requested to ensure the safety of workers and factories to resume economic activity. He urged the deployment of law enforcement officers to restore law and order across the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

RMG / Factories / Apparel Export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

5h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

27m | Videos
No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

1h | Videos
Mainul Islam made new IGP

Mainul Islam made new IGP

3h | Videos
Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

3h | Videos