RMG exports to India grows by 99% in Jul-Aug

RMG

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 07:26 pm

Related News

RMG exports to India grows by 99% in Jul-Aug

Bangladesh’s export to non-traditional markets increased by 37.90%

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 07:26 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The export of apparel products to neighbouring India has increased by 99% year-on-year in the first two months of the current FY23.

Bangladesh exported $188 million worth of garments to India in July and August this year, up from $94 million last fiscal, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data released Friday (16 September).

The export growth to India aligned with an increase of our garment shipments to non-traditional markets by 37.90% to $1.20 billion in the first two months of FY23.

Among other non-traditional markets, apparel exports to Japan also witnessed a 26% growth and reached $217 million during the same period.

According to the EPB data, Bangladesh's apparel exports to the European Union reached $3.45 billion with a year-on-year growth of 23%.

During the same period, apparel exports to Germany, the largest export destination in the European Union region, grew by 16.44%.

Exports to Spain and France increased as well by 24.52% and 37.73% respectively.

Other EU countries also showed positive growth according to the EPB data.

In the first two months of the current fiscal year, apparel export to the US rose to $1.41 billion which is 20.52% higher year-on-year.

The exports to the UK and Canada also showed growth of 35.64% and 18.49% respectively.

On the other hand, exports to Russia and China decreased by 58.29% and 13.21% respectively.

Economy / Top News

RMG Exports / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

9h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

11h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

11h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

3h | Videos
How to care your teeth

How to care your teeth

3h | Videos
How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

10h | Videos
How to safeguard disaster affected people

How to safeguard disaster affected people

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation