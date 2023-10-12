RMG exports to EU grow by 11.47% in July-September

During the July-September period of the FY2023-24, readymade garment exports to the European Union reached $5.51 billion, registering an 11.47% growth compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Exports to Spain, France, Netherlands and Italy showed 23.26%, 8.67%, 18.97% and 23.22% growth respectively.

On the other hand, exports to Germany, the largest export market in the EU, declined by 4.41% compared to July-September of FY2022-23.

According to the latest statistics of the EPB, RMG exports to the US stood at $ 2.07 billion in the first three months of FY2023-24 with 2.77 % year-on-year growth.

At the same time, exports to the UK and Canada reached $1.45 billion and $352.86 million, with 21.35 % and 5.44% growth respectively.

During July-September, of FY2023-24, the apparel export to non-traditional markets grew by 24.93% to $2.24 billion from $1.80 billion in the corresponding period of previous year.

Among the major non-traditional markets, exports to Japan, Australia and South Korea increased by 39.44%, 54.11% and 37.01% respectively. However, the apparel export to India declined by 7.69%.