RMG export sees over 50% growth in December

Readymade garments (RMG) products export has seen a 52.57% year-on-year growth for the month of December 2021.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) published the export performance report for the period of July-December FY2021-22, which continues to show a promising turnaround in export from the grip of the pandemic.

The latest export data shows December 2021 ended with$4.04 billion of RMG export, and the half-yearly export of the July-December FY2021-22 period reached $19.90 billion marking a 28.02% year-on-year growth.

In terms of product category, knitwear exports saw 56.57% growth in December, whereas woven garment export increased by 48.17%. This marks a positive turn in all major clothing export categories.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel said though export data looks promising the challenges are also mounting.

"The price of the raw materials including textile, freight cost, dyes and chemicals prices are at the peak; there is pressure on the price as it did not increase to the extent of cost hike," Mohiuddin Rubel told The Business Standard.

He also noted the strict Covid prevention measures in Bangladesh's major markets worldwide may impact the retail industry further affecting new and existing orders.

"It is difficult to predict the immediate future of the market as recovery from the pandemic being faltered," the BGMEA director added.