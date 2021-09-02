RMG export sees 11.56% growth in August

Mass vaccination of the RMG workers is the only reliable way to keep the continuous uninterrupted operation of the factories. Photo: TBS

The country's apparel earnings saw a positive growth in August following a slump in July owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

The readymade garments sector recorded an 11.56% growth in the last month compared to the same period last year.

Bangladesh exported apparels worth $2.75 billion from 1-30 August in the current fiscal year, up from $2.46 billion last year.

BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel said the growth in August was a result of Eid-ul-Adha being observed in July.

He said growth usually declines in the month of Eid and shipments are often pushed back to the next month, so the July growth was -11.02%, and August has made it up.

However, the average export growth of July-August was -1.27%.

"We are 6.16% behind the official target set for those two months," said Mohiuddin.

Knitwear continues to do better as usual, compared to woven which saw a 4.48% growth, while knitwear had 17.19% in August.

Part of the growth in knitwear was caused by a hike in the price of yarn.