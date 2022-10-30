RMG export growth might reduce 20% YoY in Oct: BGMEA president

RMG

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 01:53 pm

Related News

RMG export growth might reduce 20% YoY in Oct: BGMEA president

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 01:53 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The year-on-year (YoY) export growth in the ready-made garments (RMG) sector might be reduced by 20% in October, said the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan.

"There was continued growth in RMG export from August last year to August this year. About $42.6 billion was earned from RMG exports in the last financial year", said the BGMEA president during a press conference organised by BGMEA on Sunday (30 October).

However, the export growth has been decreasing in the last two months. In the month of September the YoY export growth decreased by 7.52%. The amount of decrease might be 20% in October, projected the BGMEA.

The association's president also says the export growth is likely to reduce even further in November.

All main markets including the US and Germany are being affected by the Ukraine-Russia war, global economic unrest, inflation, and effects on local market.

Fuel crisis has led to frequent load-sheddings in the country, which in turn is affecting production.

The BGMEA demanded that uninterrupted electricity and gas supply be provided to garments factories under special arrangements.

Economy / Top News

RMG sector / Export Growth / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

22h | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Now | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

17h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

17h | Videos
The end of Bollywood's originality?

The end of Bollywood's originality?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 