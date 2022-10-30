RMG export growth might reduce 20% YoY in Oct: BGMEA president

The year-on-year (YoY) export growth in the ready-made garments (RMG) sector might be reduced by 20% in October, said the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan.

"There was continued growth in RMG export from August last year to August this year. About $42.6 billion was earned from RMG exports in the last financial year", said the BGMEA president during a press conference organised by BGMEA on Sunday (30 October).

However, the export growth has been decreasing in the last two months. In the month of September the YoY export growth decreased by 7.52%. The amount of decrease might be 20% in October, projected the BGMEA.

The association's president also says the export growth is likely to reduce even further in November.

All main markets including the US and Germany are being affected by the Ukraine-Russia war, global economic unrest, inflation, and effects on local market.

Fuel crisis has led to frequent load-sheddings in the country, which in turn is affecting production.

The BGMEA demanded that uninterrupted electricity and gas supply be provided to garments factories under special arrangements.