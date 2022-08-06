RMG export growth to be affected by fuel price hike: BGMEA president

RMG

UNB
06 August, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 07:50 pm

Related News

RMG export growth to be affected by fuel price hike: BGMEA president

UNB
06 August, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 07:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has expressed concern over the hike in fuel price saying it will have impact on export growth.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told UNB on Saturday that many garment industries will suffer losses and a number of them may face risk of shutting down.

"The export earning target set for this year unlikely to  be achieved thanks to hike in fuel price. Garment owners will count loss for already received orders and many factories won't be able to go for new production. As a result, the export target will not be achieved," he said.

He said there is gas supply crisis in the factories and those are experiencing load shedding for 5-6 hours  as per the government decision to save energy. In this situation, the increase in fuel price is a big challenge for the garment sector, he added.

Fuel price hike to hamper production process of knitwear industry: BKMEA

As prices of fuel have increased, transport fare and prices of goods will increase, said the BGMEA president adding  the salary of the workers should also be increased and then there will be no other option other than closing down many factories.

In an abrupt move, the government increased the prices of diesel, octane and petrol by 42.5 percent, 51.7 percent and 51 percent respectively Friday night. Currently, diesel is being sold at Tk 114 per litre, octane at Tk 135 per litre and petrol at Tk 130 per litre.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

fuel / Fuel price hike / BGMEA / garment industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

2h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

43m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

48m | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor