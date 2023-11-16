Responsible Business Hub organises session on human rights and environmental due diligence, digital data disclosure platform

The Responsible Business Hub (RBH) organised a factory onboarding session on Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (HREDD) & Digital Data Disclosure Platform at the BGMEA Complex on 15 November.

The event aimed to provide compliance, environment and sustainability managers from different factories with essential knowledge and information concerning human rights and environmental due diligence in Bangladesh's readymade garments (RMG) industry.

RBH was established by BGMEA with the support of GIZ with the objective to strengthen human rights and environmental due diligence in the RMG industry of Bangladesh.

During the event, representatives of the factories were oriented on the latest regulations and reporting requirements related to due diligence and sustainability.

The RBH will provide training to the participants to enhance their knowledge and capacities in HREDD & Digital Data Platform. This, in turn, will enable them to support their respective garment factories in adapting and complying with the new standards.

In his address as the chief guest, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted the Sustainability Strategic Vision 2030, emphasizing the industry's commitment to economic sustainability through innovation, digitization, product diversification, and efficiency enhancement.

He reiterated the goal of achieving a robust position of Bangladesh's garment industry in the global market. The Responsible Business Hub, a recent initiative supported by GIZ, is a crucial component in attaining this ambitious goal.

Faruque Hassan emphasized that the implementation of Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence is an ongoing process requiring collective efforts.

He expressed the hope for collaboration among governments, apparel manufacturers, and consumers to implement upcoming restrictions in this regard.

During the session, Dr Carla Dohmwirth, advisor, Initiative for Global Solidarity (IGS), GIZ, delivered a presentation on the German Supply Due Diligence Act.

Wasim Zakariah, chairman of the Standing Committee on SDG Affairs at BGMEA, made a presentation on RBH and HREDD.

Sheikh H.M. Mustafiz, chairman of the BGMEA Standing Committee on Sustainability, provided closing remarks focusing on BGMEA's Strategic Vision 2030.