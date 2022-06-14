Resolve delays in bond activities, demands BGMEA

The BGMEA leaders have called on Customs Bond Commissionerate to resolve complications and delays in bond activities related to the garment industry.

The leaders alleged that the garment exporters were being harassed by various complications in the unloading of imported goods and bond activities of the customs authorities.

The leaders of the organization made the demand at an emergency meeting held in the conference room of the BGMEA office in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Syed Nazrul Islam, first vice president of BGMEA, said export orders from foreign buyers are increasing day by day to overcome the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There is no alternative to speed up import-export activities by facilitating customs and bond-related activities. However, exports are being hampered due to various complexities and lengthy formulas in the customs bond activities related to the garment industry," he said.

Nazrul Islam urged authorities concerned to take urgent steps in facilitating the existing problems in bonds in the interest of continuing export growth.

Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice-president, BGMEA, said, "The government is taking various positive steps to boost the export sector. But in many cases, the government's goodwill is being hampered by a negative mentality."

The meeting was chaired by Bond Commissioner AKM Mahabubur Rahman.

Among others, BGMEA Director MD M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Mohammad Abdus Salam, AM Shafiul Karim, Md Hasan, and M Ahsanul Hoq were also present on the occasion.