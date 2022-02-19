Repair roads in industrial areas, reduce traffic jam, BGMEA urges RHD

RMG

UNB
19 February, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 07:09 pm

Repair roads in industrial areas, reduce traffic jam, BGMEA urges RHD

Traffic jam is eating up valuable portion of the lead time specified by buyers for shipment of exportable goods, BGMEA President said

BGMEA logo
BGMEA logo

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has reiterated the call for carrying out necessary maintenance works on roads in major industrial areas including Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Chattogram to ease traffic congestion and alleviate sufferings of commuters.

A delegation of the BGMEA headed by its President Faruque Hassan met Chief Engineer of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) AKM Manir Hossain Pathan at the latter's office in the city on Saturday and apprised him of the problems and sought immediate steps to address them.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, former First Vice Presidents SM Abu Tayeb and Nasir Uddin Chowdhury and Chairman of Bangladesh EPZ Investors' Association Shahadat Musharraf Khan were also present at the meeting.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said vehicles carrying export-oriented goods often remain stuck in traffic jams for long hours mainly for the dilapidated roads that connect major industrial zones, including Gazipur, Chattogram, Narayganj, Savar, Ashulia and Mawna.

Besides, commuters including employees, workers and workers of industries have to go through immense sufferings every day while travelling on the damaged and bumpy roads and lose their valuable working hours, Faruque Hassan said.

He said, "Traffic jam is eating up valuable portion of the lead time specified by buyers for shipment of exportable goods."

"While Bangladesh is gearing up for more growth in the industrial sector including RMG industry, it is of utmost important to ensure smooth and faster transportation of export-import of goods and raw materials," said the BGMEA chief.

"Once the mega projects taken by the government are completed, it would significantly improve transport connectivity in the country and accelerate trade by reducing cost of transportation and logistics. However, it is also necessary to carry out renovation of all the existing roads to ensure smooth traffic flow," he added.

The RHD Chief Engineer assured the BGMEA delegation of necessary steps to repair the roads in the major industrial areas.

