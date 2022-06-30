Protest against dismissal of 80 garment factory workers in Savar

RMG

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 06:57 pm

Related News

Protest against dismissal of 80 garment factory workers in Savar

The protesters demanded immediate reinstatement of the sacked workers

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 06:57 pm
Protest against dismissal of 80 garment factory workers in Savar

Workers yesterday staged a protest in front of a garment factory in Ashulia, Savar as it sacked 80 workers at once.

The incident took place on Thursday morning at Unicorn Sweater Ltd, a subsidiary of Sterling Group in the Gorat area of ​​Ashulia.

Nahid Hossain, one of the sacked workers, told TBS that the workers and the factory authorities were on bad terms over salary and bonus for the last few days. When the workers' representatives recently went to discuss the problem with the factory authorities, the factory's Deputy General Manager Jahangir Hossain misbehaved with them, so they got angry and left the factory premises.

When the workers went to the factory yesterday morning, they saw a notice announcing the dismissal of 80 workers at the factory gate. Angered by this, the workers started protesting in front of the factory without joining the work, said Nahid.

Akram Hossain, a worker's representative who was sacked, said, "The authorities had unjustly sacked us, alleging that we beat up the deputy general manager, which our colleagues could not accept. Moreover, it is inhumane to dismiss the workers just before Eid. We demand the immediate reinstatement of the sacked workers."

Khairul Mamun Mintu, organising secretary of the central committee of the Garment Workers Trade Union Centre, told TBS, "The decision to dismiss the workers before Eid is unacceptable. The factory used to pay salary and bonus on time, but they have been having trouble since the current DGM has joined there.

"They created problems with the workers' salary and bonus in the last Eid, and are doing the same this Eid too. We demand immediate reinstatement of the dismissed workers," he said.  

Al Mamun, additional superintendent of Industrial Police-1, told TBS, "After receiving the news of the protest, we went to the spot and convinced the workers to move away from the front of the factory. The two bickering sides are discussing the matter at present."

Additional police have been deployed in front of the factory to avoid any untoward situation, the police official said.

When contacted, the factory authorities refused to comment in this regard.

Bangladesh

RMG / Garment workers protest / Savar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

7h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

10h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

11h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

1h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

1h | Videos
All of Mars captured by Chinese Spacecraft

All of Mars captured by Chinese Spacecraft

2h | Videos
Gov mulls to privatise all state-owned jute mills

Gov mulls to privatise all state-owned jute mills

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years