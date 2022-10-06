Project 'CREATE' launched to facilitate RMG industry’s transition into circular economy

RMG

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 09:21 pm

Circular Economy in Bangladesh's Apparel Industry (CREATE)" project has been launched to investigate the circular economy transition in global apparel value chains linked with Bangladesh's apparel industry and develop effective policies.

"Sustainability is a key strategic priority for the RMG industry of Bangladesh where efforts are being made constantly to incorporate circularity into the business models, said Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, at the inaugural ceremony of the project on Thursday (6 October).

"BGMEA has put circularity is at the core of its Strategic Vision 2030, where we have pledged to increase sustainable material mix by 50%, in line with SDG 12," he said.

Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST), School of Business, and Aalborg University (AAU) Business School jointly organized the inauguration ceremony of the CREATE project.

Being the largest research-based policy-development project on circular economy in the apparel industry, the CREATE aims to contribute to climate change mitigation and social as well as economic sustainability in the global fashion industry.

Participants and delegates from different organizations joined the CREATE project inauguration ceremony. The participants connected virtually from the BdREN conference room at AUST premises to the Aalborg University Business School where the program was being held.

In his speech, Faruque Hassan said in alignment with the increasing global demand, Bangladesh's RMG industry is moving towards circularity. 

"I hope this CREATE project will help us understand the global value chain, and develop market-based solutions to promote the development of sustainable production and consumption," he added. 

He invited the guests and participants of the program to join the Made in Bangladesh Week, which will be organized by BGMEA on 12-18 November in Dhaka to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry. 

Morten Thiessen, Vice Mayor, Aalborg, Denmark; Professor Christian Nielsen, Head of AAU Business School; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Fazli Ilahi, Vice Chancellor, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology; Professor Rasmus Antoft, Dean at SSH (Humanities and Social Sciences) Faculty, Aalborg University; Professor Lindsay Whitfield, Copenhagen Business School, DK; Prof. Mohammad A. Momen, Director of Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka; Thomas Klausen, CEO of Danish Fashion and Textile (DM&T), DK; Professor Gabriel R. G. Benito, BI Norwegian Business School, Norway; Professor Svetla Marinova, Head of International Business Research Group, AAU Business School; Prof. Dr. Mohammad Amanullah, Local Project Coordinator & Former Dean of AUST Faculty of Business and Social Sciences  also spoke at the program.

Project Leader Mohammad Rana, Associate Professor, AAU Business School, DK made the concluding remark at the event.

