Power crisis resolved, energy crisis to be resolved soon: BGMEA

RMG

BSS
26 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 08:36 pm

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today expressed their upbeat about the current power and energy situation in the country's RMG sector as the ongoing crisis in this regard is being resolved.

"The power crisis in the RMG sector has gone away while the energy crisis in this sector will go away soon," said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan while addressing a press conference at a city hotel marking the just concluded "Made in Bangladesh Week-2022".

Faruque said that the production in the RMG factories is now going on without any interruption due to availability of power while the energy crisis is likely to be resolved soon since the government would be importing gas from Brunei.

He informed that the problem created earlier on the Dhaka-Chattogram route has already been resolved while four scanners have already been installed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA). "Most of the time, those remain in idle, so we can say that there is now no problem at Dhaka Airport regarding export."

About the just concluded "Made in Bangladesh Week-2022", the BGMEA President said that they have arranged such mega week-long event for the first time in the history of the apparel sector featuring a total of 17 programmes.

He said many new buyers participated in this huge event while many have already posted their buying orders. "Side by side, the old buyers have also made more orders from Bangladesh compared to the past. Some of the buyers have doubled their orders."

Regarding the Apparel Expo, one of the salient features of the "Made in Bangladesh Week-2022", Faruque said that through such platform, they have displayed the RMG items, textiles, and other related products under one roof.

The global buyers and their representatives have also got the opportunity to see physically the diversified RMG items of Bangladesh.
"Through this Expo, we've been able to project Bangladesh as a high value added RMG manufacturing country before the world." added the BGMEA President.

Representatives and buyers of more than 550 global brands were invited at the Expo where they featured with innovative solutions to make the RMG sector sustainable as well as projected energy-efficient and environment-friendly technologies.

More than 11,000 visitors including 500 foreign visitors, featured in this three-day Expo. Some 76 local and foreign ventures displayed their products and innovations through stalls.

