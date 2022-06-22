Pilot project to compensate RMG workers for occupational injuries launched

RMG

22 June, 2022, 03:05 pm
The programme is expected to contribute to the social well-being of workers as well as the improvement of the country’s overall social security system

The government, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation, has launched a pilot project to compensate readymade garment workers for their occupational injuries, disabilities and deaths.

Called "Employment Injury Scheme", it is expected to contribute to the social well-being of workers as well as improvement of the country's social security system, said a press release.

Prime Minister's Advisor Salman F Rahman inaugurated the project –supported by the Netherlands government and German development agency GIZ – at an event in the capital on Wednesday.

Labour and Employment Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, Country Director of ILO Tuomo Poutiainen and other stakeholders took part in the programme, the release reads.

"The launch of the scheme is an important and historic step in strengthening accident protection in Bangladesh. ILO is happy to support the effort of creating a modern and contemporary compensation system," said Tuomo Poutiainen.

Such a system also will promote sustainable business practices and provide the right kind of signals to investors, he added.

"It is a historical day as we launch the first-ever social insurance scheme, as envisioned in the National Social Security Strategy," Md Ehsan-E-Elahi said, adding that the pilot is designed in line with the "International Labour Standards".

Employment injury protection is one of the nine branches of social protection recognized by ILO.  Since 2013, the ILO and the GIZ have been working together with the government and industry partners for ensuring workers' social and financial security.

As a continuation of the process, the government decided to introduce the periodic payment scheme, reads the release.

"The ready-made garments industry of Bangladesh has made significant progress in the areas of safety and sustainability, especially workers' welfare and industrial relations. The pilot programme will contribute to the social well-being of workers," added Faruque Hassan, president of the BGMEA. 

