Peaceful working environment prevailing in factories: BGMEA

President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan in a statement on Wednesday said that the factories are in full production and a peaceful working environment is prevailing.

He thanked workers, labor organisations, local political leaders, administration, industrial police, mass media, and local people for their sincere cooperation in restoring a peaceful environment in all areas where the garment factories are situated.

All the garment factories in Ashulia were opened on Wednesday after the workers of the closed garment factories expressed their interest in returning to work and after the assurance of the owners about the smooth functioning of the factories, said the BGMEA president.

Production is going on normally in the factories, the BGMEA President said.

The opening of the closed factories in Mirpur area was discussed yesterday (November 14) and today (November 15).

In the two-day discussion, the factory workers, workers' organizations, local political leaders, administration, industrial police, and mass media said that the workers of the closed factories in Mirpur want to return to work. Therefore, the closed garment factories of Mirpur and all other places will be opened on Thursday.

Every entrepreneur is committed to implement the new wage structure from December 1, 2023, he said.