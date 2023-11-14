Peaceful atmosphere restored in RMG factories: BGMEA

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Tuesday said peaceful environment has been restored at the RMG factories in the capital and adjoining Ashulia, Gazipur, Savar areas.

Under the circumstances, the BGMEA has decided to open all the closed factories of Ashulia tomorrow. But, at the same time they requested the law enforcement agencies to ensure adequate safety in the factories.

In a press release sent to the media this evening about the current labour situation in the RMG industry, the BGMEA said that production activities are now going on in full swing in the garment factories while there was no incident of labor unrest in any factory today.

The BGMEA also said that in response to their call, the workers of all the closed garment factories in Ashulia area are eager to return to their work.

The workers have also assured the owners that they would work properly in the factories if those are opened. In view of this, all the closed factories will be reopened tomorrow.

It may be noted that the government has recently announced a new minimum wage of Taka 12,500 for the garment workers. The workers have long been demanding for a further increase in wages.

The release said several factories have already been vandalized and set on fire centering the labour movement. Due to this, several garment factories were closed in Ashulia, Mirpur and other places.

Responding to BGMEA's call, three closed garment factories at Kashimpur and Konabari areas have already been reopened when workers expressed their interest to return to work. As a result, the BGMEA said that all factories in Kashimpur and Konabari areas are now running normally.

According to the BGMEA, some garment factories in the capital's Mirpur still remained closed while discussions are going on in these factories. If the workers want to work, then the factories would be reopened.

BGMEA has also called for ensuring a sound law and order situation and peaceful environment in the industrial areas by providing security to all types of industrial establishments including garment factories.

However, the Association has also requested all concerned to work cautiously so that no worker or employee and owner become subjected to any kind of harassment.