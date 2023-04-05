Pay salary to RMG workers by 10 April: State minister 

Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian has directed the owners to pay the March salary to the readymade garment (RMG) workers by next Monday (10 April).

At a meeting held on Wednesday, the state minister asked the owners to give festival allowance before Eid holidays.

She requested the factory owners to consult with workers over the payment for April's first 15 days and additional holidays in line with government holidays.

Senior officials of the ministry, representatives of the garment factory owners and workers were present at the meeting.

