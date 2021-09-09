Pathology lab inaugurated in Ishwardi EPZ

The Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) Major General Md Nazrul Islam inaugurated a pathology laboratory at the medical centre of Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (IEPZ) on Thursday.

The centre will ensure affordable healthcare facilities for the workers, read a press release.

The lab will also provide workers with free medicines.

An enterprise of the EPZ provided financial assistance to set up the lab as a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

General Manager (IEPZ) Abdullah Al Mahbub and high officials of the zone were present during the inauguration, among others.