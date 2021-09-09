Pathology lab inaugurated in Ishwardi EPZ
The lab will provide workers with free medicines, among other facilities
The Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) Major General Md Nazrul Islam inaugurated a pathology laboratory at the medical centre of Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (IEPZ) on Thursday.
The centre will ensure affordable healthcare facilities for the workers, read a press release.
The lab will also provide workers with free medicines.
An enterprise of the EPZ provided financial assistance to set up the lab as a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).
General Manager (IEPZ) Abdullah Al Mahbub and high officials of the zone were present during the inauguration, among others.