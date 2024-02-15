Over 5,000 textile technologists being created every year: Nanak tells JS

Textile and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak today (15 February) said over 5000 textile technologists and experts are being produced every year in the country, and they are engaged in employment at home and abroad.

"The textile department is playing a pioneer role in fulfilling the vacuum of textile technologists in the country's textile industrial factories," said the minister while responding to star-marked query raised by independent lawmaker Amatul Kibria Keya Chowdhury of Hobiganj-1 during the question-answer session chaired by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at the Jatiya Sangsad here.

To facilitate the engagement of textile sector manpower, he said BSC degree is being obtained from textile engineering colleges under the textile department, while textile institutes are providing diplomas and SSC (vocational) textile course is being completed by a textile vocational institute.

Of the total export earnings, the country's nearly 84.58 percent revenue came from textile export in the 2022-23 fiscal year, said the minister, citing the data provided by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

On the other hand, he said $ 912.25 million was earned from the jute sector in 2022-23 fiscal as the sector is playing an important role in the overall economic development of the country.

The country has set a target to earn US$1020 million from jute export in the current 2023-24 fiscal year.