Opex Group workers likely to receive arrears by Nov

The workers of Opex Group's closed garments unit in Narayanganj's Kanchpur are likely to receive their salaries and other outstanding service benefits within November.

"I hope there will be no problem with the clearance of Opex Group's outstanding dues," BGMEA Vice President Nasir Uddin told The Business Standard on Monday night.

However, Md Abu Zafor, general manager (policy) of Opex Group, said the company is currently calculating its dues. "Due salaries might be cleared by this month. But we do not know when other outstanding benefits will be paid," he added.

No specific information was found about the due wages, outstanding service benefits and other liabilities of the factory. However, a source in BGMEA said the amount could be as high as Tk90 crore.

Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of BGMEA, said the company had received a loan of Tk3 crore from BGMEA last month to pay the arrears to the workers.

Earlier on 3 October, around 500 workers of the group went on a hunger strike in front of Shramo Bhaban in the capital's Bijoynagar area demanding their arrears of four months.

In a meeting, presided over by the State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian on the same day, the factory authorities assured to pay dues of two months by 17 October, and arrears of the remaining two months by November.