One in every ten garments exported to the US goes from Bangladesh

RMG

Jasim Uddin & Reyad Hossain
10 February, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 04:12 pm

Related News

One in every ten garments exported to the US goes from Bangladesh

Jasim Uddin & Reyad Hossain
10 February, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 04:12 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh's clothing exports to the US grew by 36.4% to $9.75 billion year-on-year in 2022, according to the latest data from the US Office of Textiles and Apparel (Otexa). 

The Otexa data showed that Bangladesh's current share in the US market is about 9.8% (of the nearly $100 billion worth of clothing the US imported globally), meaning one in every ten garments exported to America from around the world originated from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's apparel exports to the United States have been growing steadily, despite not having duty benefits from the world's largest market, as its market share stood at 8.2% in 2020 and 8.8% in 2021.

Exporters attributed the country's strong performance in the US apparel market largely to its ability to quickly adapt to changing consumer trends and demands.

Bangladesh has become known for its ability to produce fast-fashion items in a timely and efficient manner, which has helped to build its reputation as a reliable supplier to American retailers.

However, despite Bangladesh's growth in the US market outpacing that of its rivals China and Vietnam (10.8% and 27%, respectively), their exports in terms of monetary value still far surpass that of Bangladesh.

This highlights the importance of Bangladesh continuing to focus on increasing its competitiveness and improving the quality of its exports in order to increase its market share and capture a larger portion of the lucrative US market, an analyst told The Business Standard (TBS).

Md Anwar Shahid, the vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA) told TBS, "This growth was expected as we are mainly exporting woven products, any textile formed by weaving, to the US market, which is made of the imported costly fabrics."

"The prices of major apparel items (shirts and trousers) that go to the US from Bangladesh are comparatively high," he said, adding that Bangladesh became the top denim garments exporter in 2021.

"Besides, the US is less affected by the global economic recession than the European market, and that is why this market growth is better," said Anwar Shahid, who is also the managing director of Shimex International Ltd – a globally recognised apparel agent.

Bangladesh also received a good number of orders shifted from China and Vietnam as every exporting country had suffered during the pandemic but only Bangladeshi apparel exporters had kept their units running at that time, which also helps them to enhance buyers' confidence as a reliable sourcing destination, he said.

"Some high-value apparel buyers are also shifting from China to Bangladesh due to geo-political reasons," he said.

DBL Group Vice-Chairman MA Rahim said, in the last six months, his group has started production of some high-value apparels for some luxury brands like Ralph Lauren, which has shifted their sourcing from China.

Currently, the company is producing some apparel items at retail prices of $200-$250, and the Free On Board (FOB) prices are also a few times higher than other conventional items, he said.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said the growth of apparel exports to the US market was very inspiring as Bangladeshi suppliers gained the confidence of global buyers amid a supply chain disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic.

Amid the global economic slowdown, Bangladesh's apparel export earnings increased as unit prices increased due to the raw materials price hike, he said.

Besides, Bangladeshi apparel exporters are also ramping up shipments of value-added products, Faruque said.

"A shirt which was once exported at a price of $8-10, is now being exported at $12-14 due to price hike of raw materials. It is reflected in the growth," the BGMEA chief said, adding that local entrepreneurs are now getting more orders of high-value products due to improved efficiency and technology adaptation.

Economy / Top News

export / Apparel / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The author during his days as a teacher. Photo: Syed Badrul Ahsan

Being young . . . and teaching the young

4h | Panorama
With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

8h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

9h | Panorama
Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

1d | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday