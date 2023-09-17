Number of LEED certified factories in RMG reach 202

RMG

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 07:31 pm

Number of LEED certified factories in RMG reach 202

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 07:31 pm
Number of LEED certified factories in RMG reach 202

Another two garment factories in Bangladesh have been recognised as green factories by the United States Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

The factories are Universal menswear Limited, a Adamje EPZ based joint venture company with Bangladesh and British partners, and Savar based Pacific Blue (Jeans Wear) Ltd, a concern of Al Muslim Group.

With these two, Bangladesh currently has 202 green factories certified by the United States Green Building Council.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 73 are platinum rated, 115 gold rated, 10 silver, and four without any rating.

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

 BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "in 2022, we had the highest number of factories being LEED certified in a single year. With 30 factories receiving LEED certification 2022, 15 were Platinum and 15 Gold certified. Fast forward to August 2023, another 20 factories have earned this coveted recognition in 8 months of this year, with 13 achieving the esteemed Platinum rating and 7 attaining the Gold rating".

"I am also glad to share with you that Bangladesh made a distinction being the home to 13 of 15 globally highest-rated LEED Green Factories. Among these, 1 stands out as the highest-rated LEED Green Factory globally. 500 more factories are in the pipeline to get the certification as it's happening gradually", he added.

