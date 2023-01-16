Nigerian delegation meets BGMEA chief

RMG

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Nigerian delegation meets BGMEA chief

BGMEA sees potentials of cotton imports from Nigeria

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A delegation comprising high officials of different ministries of Nigeria paid a visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara in the capital Monday.

The delegation included Abubakar Aliyu Aziz, director general of National Identity Management Commission, Engineer MaskaUbale Ahmed Shehi, executive commissioner of Nigerian Communications Commission, Affan Abuya Abubakar, senior official at the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Alhassan Haru, director of Nigerian Communications Commission, Gumi Aliyaa Abubakar from National Identity Management Commission, and Roberts Moses Achanya, president of the Nigeria-Bangladesh Trade and Technology Forum (NBTTF).

BGMEA Director Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, BKMEA Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan and Fakir Fashion Ltd Managing Director Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid were also present at the meeting.

They discussed about the potential areas of collaboration between Bangladesh and Nigeria to derive trade benefits, particularly in the apparel and textile industry.

Faruque Hassan said there was potential to import more cotton from Nigeria while the African country remains a major market for Bangladesh's apparel exports.

He called upon the Nigerian government to reduce import duty on apparel from Bangladesh and requested for cooperation from the delegation in this regard.

It would benefit both Bangladesh and Nigeria and create a win-win situation, Faruque Hassan added.

BGMEA / Nigerian / delegation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

14h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

15h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

16h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

4h | TBS SPORTS
71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

5h | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

6h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

6h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals