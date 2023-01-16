Nigerian delegation meets BGMEA chief

A delegation comprising high officials of different ministries of Nigeria paid a visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara in the capital Monday.

The delegation included Abubakar Aliyu Aziz, director general of National Identity Management Commission, Engineer MaskaUbale Ahmed Shehi, executive commissioner of Nigerian Communications Commission, Affan Abuya Abubakar, senior official at the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Alhassan Haru, director of Nigerian Communications Commission, Gumi Aliyaa Abubakar from National Identity Management Commission, and Roberts Moses Achanya, president of the Nigeria-Bangladesh Trade and Technology Forum (NBTTF).

BGMEA Director Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, BKMEA Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan and Fakir Fashion Ltd Managing Director Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid were also present at the meeting.

They discussed about the potential areas of collaboration between Bangladesh and Nigeria to derive trade benefits, particularly in the apparel and textile industry.

Faruque Hassan said there was potential to import more cotton from Nigeria while the African country remains a major market for Bangladesh's apparel exports.

He called upon the Nigerian government to reduce import duty on apparel from Bangladesh and requested for cooperation from the delegation in this regard.

It would benefit both Bangladesh and Nigeria and create a win-win situation, Faruque Hassan added.