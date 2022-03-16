Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

Neela Hosne Ara, chairman of Crony Group, has replaced Rubana Huq as a director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Rubana, chairperson of Mohammadi Group, on 15 February resigned as a BGMEA director following her appointment as vice-chancellor of the Asian University for Women.

Later on 1 March, the BGMEA board decided to fill the position with a female director and chose Neela who had secured the next highest number of votes among women candidates in the biennial election of the trade body for 2021-2023.

Traditionally, apparel exporters contest the BGMEA biennial election in two panels – Sammilita Parishad and Forum.

In the last election, Sammilita Parishad led by Faruque Hassan secured 24 posts of directors while the other panel, Forum, won 11 posts.

Asking anonymity, a BGMEA director said they proposed the name of Anwar H Chowdhury, a Forum candidate, who had secured the next highest number of votes.

He also mentioned Rubana had bagged the highest number of votes after Faruque Hassan, that's why co-opting the new director from Forum was rational.

However, talking to The Business Standard, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Rubana Huq proposed a male name to co-opt to the board. But the board focused on women empowerment and co-opted Neela as she secured the next highest number of votes among women candidates.

In the biennial election of BGMEA for 2021-2023, five women contested and three of them were elected directors.