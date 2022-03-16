Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

RMG

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 08:12 pm

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 08:12 pm
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

Neela Hosne Ara, chairman of Crony Group, has replaced Rubana Huq as a director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

After the resignation of Rubana Huq, Neela Hosne Ara, chairman of Crony Group, was selected as director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Rubana, chairperson of Mohammadi Group, on 15 February resigned as a BGMEA director following her appointment as vice-chancellor of the Asian University for Women.

Later on 1 March, the BGMEA board decided to fill the position with a female director and chose Neela who had secured the next highest number of votes among women candidates in the biennial election of the trade body for 2021-2023.

Traditionally, apparel exporters contest the BGMEA biennial election in two panels – Sammilita Parishad and Forum.

In the last election, Sammilita Parishad led by Faruque Hassan secured 24 posts of directors while the other panel, Forum, won 11 posts.

Asking anonymity, a BGMEA director said they proposed the name of Anwar H Chowdhury, a Forum candidate, who had secured the next highest number of votes. 

He also mentioned Rubana had bagged the highest number of votes after Faruque Hassan, that's why co-opting the new director from Forum was rational. 

However, talking to The Business Standard, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Rubana Huq proposed a male name to co-opt to the board. But the board focused on women empowerment and co-opted Neela as she secured the next highest number of votes among women candidates.

In the biennial election of BGMEA for 2021-2023, five women contested and three of them were elected directors.  

