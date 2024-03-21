Nat'l committee urges govt, BGMEA to allow 8-day Eid holiday for RMG workers

RMG

UNB
21 March, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 05:35 pm

Related News

Nat'l committee urges govt, BGMEA to allow 8-day Eid holiday for RMG workers

To avoid such chaos, the RMG workers can go to their home villages in phases

UNB
21 March, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 05:35 pm
File Photo: Mumit M
File Photo: Mumit M

National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways today (21 March) urged the authorities concerned to allow eight-day holiday for the RMG workers during the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The committee urged the government and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) authorities to take the measure for the sake of safe return of holidaymakers during Eid, said a statement signed by President Shahid Mia and general secretary Ashish Kumar Dey.

According to the statement, nearly one crore people leave Dhaka during Eid and among them, 35 lakh are garment workers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The road, rail and water transport sectors do not have the capacity to transport one crore homebound passengers within one week before Eid-ul-Fitr as it causes chaos and public suffering on roads and railways.

To avoid such chaos, the RMG workers can go to their home villages in phases, it said.

Top News

BGMEA / RMG Workers / Eid Holiday

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

9h | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

9h | Panorama
Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

1d | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

39m | Videos
All you need to know about IPL 2024

All you need to know about IPL 2024

2h | Videos
Mobile financial services lose 12.84 lakh users in January

Mobile financial services lose 12.84 lakh users in January

3h | Videos
Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

Unhappiest middle-aged in Bangladesh: World Happiness Report

4h | Videos