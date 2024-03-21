Nat'l committee urges govt, BGMEA to allow 8-day Eid holiday for RMG workers

National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways today (21 March) urged the authorities concerned to allow eight-day holiday for the RMG workers during the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The committee urged the government and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) authorities to take the measure for the sake of safe return of holidaymakers during Eid, said a statement signed by President Shahid Mia and general secretary Ashish Kumar Dey.

According to the statement, nearly one crore people leave Dhaka during Eid and among them, 35 lakh are garment workers.

The road, rail and water transport sectors do not have the capacity to transport one crore homebound passengers within one week before Eid-ul-Fitr as it causes chaos and public suffering on roads and railways.

To avoid such chaos, the RMG workers can go to their home villages in phases, it said.