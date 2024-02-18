Myanmar conflict, tensions with China driving foreign buyers to Bangladeshi apparel

Kazi Iftequer Hossain, former president of the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA), at a press conference at a Dhaka hotel today (18 February). Photo: TBS

Foreign buyers of ready-made garments (RMG) are focusing more on Bangladeshi apparel for various global reasons, including the ongoing Myanmar conflict and tensions with China.

"We are seeing an interest in Bangladesh from [foreign] customers now. They are looking towards Bangladesh [for apparel] due to tensions with China," said Kazi Iftequer Hossain, former president of the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA), at a press conference at a Dhaka hotel today (18 February).

"Moreover, there is an ongoing conflict in Myanmar, where no customers are going. So, customers are coming to Bangladesh and trying to work here," he added.

The press conference was organised to introduce his panel for the election of the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association.

Responding to journalists, he said, "We have completed summer orders and are now moving towards winter orders, with [more]] buyers discussing [future] orders."

Hossain warned about issues like attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and increases in garment workers' wages.

He also expressed concern that buyers might further reduce garment prices if these problems are not collectively addressed.

"Due to the Houthi issue in the Red Sea, goods are taking 15 days longer to reach customers, and freight costs have increased. As a result, almost all exporters and buying houses in Bangladesh are facing difficulties in price negotiations with customers," he said.

"To overcome these challenges in the coming days, efforts must be made through coordination between the government and relevant parties. Otherwise, customers will try to downgrade the price from the current level," Hossain added.

He also demanded recognition of the member institutions of BGMEA as trade exporters.

Hossain mentioned that their members currently export goods worth approximately $8 billion. Last year, Bangladesh's ready-made garment exports amounted to about $47 billion.

Among nearly 1,500 members of the organisation, 600 are currently active members.

The candidates under the "Buyers Council" panel were introduced during the press conference. Former general secretary of the organisation Aminul Islam and other leaders were present at the time.