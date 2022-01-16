More women should step in for management positions in RMG: BGMEA President

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 08:35 pm

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, with an aim to improve skills, especially for women, BGMEA is setting up a centre for innovation

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said more women should step in for mid and top-level management positions in garment factories.

While it's true that around 60% of the total workforce in the RMG industry is female, the presence of women in the supervisory and managerial positions is still not significant, he remarked.

"However, the picture has started to change. It's really encouraging to see that the participation of women at the management level in the RMG industry is increasing. They are taking challenges and responsibilities of top positions in merchandising, fashion designing, industrial engineering, and other functional departments, and performing well."

Faruque Hassan made the observations while addressing the inauguration of the Textile Tech Association held at the auditorium of Applied Human Science (AHS) in Dhaka on 15 January, said a press release.

According to the media release, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said in his speech, with an aim to improve skills, especially for women, BGMEA is setting up a centre for innovation, efficiency and OSH.

"The centre aims to develop the industry to adapt with the Industry 4.0, with particular focus on building the capacity of women. We welcome Textile Tech Association for collaboration if this aligns with our agenda."

"The next big agenda is to inspire and train women for taking leadership while we are trying to create a more conducive environment. BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) was established to provide higher education opportunities in fashion and technology."

"Besides, we are working to create higher education opportunities for women working in garment factories. Currently, more than 60 young female workers have enrolled in the Asian University for Women to pursue higher studies." He expressed his hope that Textile Tech Association would play a significant role in paving the path for more women to pursue better opportunities in the textile and clothing industry.

BGMEA Directors Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan and Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu), Applied Human Science Principal Prof Ismat Rumina, founder of Textile Tech Association Sabrina Sharmeen, fashion designer Bibi Russell were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

