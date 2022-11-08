Moody's team meets BGMEA President

RMG

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 10:16 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A delegation of Moody's Investor Service visiting the BGMEA Complex on Tuesday, discussed different issues concerning Bangladesh's RMG industry, including the challenges posed by the present global energy crisis and inflation, impacts on exports, and possible ways to deal with the situation.

A representative of Bangladesh Bank was also present during the meeting with President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan, reads a press release. 

They also discussed the ongoing situation of the RMG industry in Bangladesh, especially its prospects, current challenges, and way forward.

The Moody's team include Alka Anbarasu, associate managing director, and Camille Chautard, analyst. 

Highlighting remarkable progress made by Bangladesh's apparel industry, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said it has become one of the safest and greenest industries in the world.

He also briefed the Moody's team about the future priorities of the RMG industry, including increased emphasis on product diversification, innovation, technology upgrades, and skill development to enhance its capabilities and competitiveness in the global market in the coming days.

Mentioning the proven resilience of the industry, the BGMEA President expressed high optimism that the industry would be able to endure amid tough times in the future. 

"The RMG sector is keeping a close eye on the global market conditions and will move ahead strategically based on the circumstances," he added. 

Moody's Investor Service is a leading provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis.

Faruque Hassan invited the Moody's delegation to the Made in Bangladesh Week slated for 12-18 November, being organised by BGMEA to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry.

