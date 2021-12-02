Momen seeks duty-free access of RMG products made with cotton from US
The minister also thanked USA for their support in Rohingya issue and Covid-19 vaccine supply.
Foreign Minister AKM Abdul Momen has sought duty-free access to the American markets of garment products made with cotton imported from the country.
He made the urge on Thursday in a programme arranged marking 25th anniversary of American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) in Bangladesh.
The minister also thanked USA for their support in Rohingya issue and Covid-19 vaccine supply.
AmCham Bangladesh is celebrating its silver jubilee.