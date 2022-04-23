Mohammad Al Kashem appointed Managing Director of Coats Bangladesh

Mohammad Al Kashem has been appointed Managing Director of Coats Bangladesh Ltd, reads a press release.

He was previously General Manager, Coats Pakistan. Prior to that, he held the role of Manufacturing Director, Coats Bangladesh. Kashem joined Coats in 2016.

Kashem said: "I am honoured and excited to be offered the role. It is a privilege to be part of the exciting journey of Coats Bangladesh as we accelerate and grow to support the ready-made garment industries – the lifeline of Bangladesh exports. We have a market leading position coupled with a sound strategy, a positive culture and a talented team and we shall continue to create long term sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

Kashem has nearly 20 years' experience in leadership roles across manufacturing, general management and human resources functions in multinational companies, as well as local industrial conglomerates.

He is an Industrial and Production Engineering graduate from BUET and holds an executive MBA degree from North South University.

Coats Bangladesh Ltd is a joint venture between Coats and AK Khan & Company Ltd. The Coats Bangladesh operation has been supporting the country's Ready Made Garments industry for more than three decades by providing the highest quality of threads and technical value added services. It has two world-class manufacturing plants in Gazipur and Chittagong.