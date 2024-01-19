Minimum wage structure for Bangladesh cotton textile sector expected in 2 weeks: BTMA

The government is expected to announce the minimum wage structure for the country's cotton textile sector within the next two weeks, the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) said today (19 January).

The association comes with the announcement in the wake of recent incidents of labour unrest in some cotton textile factories in demand for a minimum wage structure.

In a press release today, the association stated it has already contacted the government's Labour and Employment Secretary Ehsan-E-Elahi and top officials of the Minimum Wage Board. They highlighted the importance of the minimum wage structure for the cotton textile sector, emphasising that living conditions are equally important for every worker.

"The Labour and Employment Secretary and the Minimum Wage Board have assured us that an announcement in this regard will come within two weeks," reads the BTMA release.

The association further asserted that the minimum wage structure will be implemented immediately after the announcement, starting from the month prescribed by the government, along with all arrears.

Therefore, the association urged workers to exercise patience during this process.