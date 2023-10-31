Minimum wage hike protests: RMG workers go berserk in Gazipur

This file photo taken on 12 August shows garment workers in Savar staging a demonstration demanding arrears. Photo: TBS

Amid the three-day blockade announced by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami over their demand for a polls' time government, agitating garments workers have been clashing with police in Gazipur since morning to push home their own demand for a hike in the minimum wage.

The garment workers vandalised and set another police box in Safipur area on fire. Earlier in the morning, the agitating workers vandalised a police box in Chandra area.

Meanwhile, the RMG workers launched an attack at a private hospital in Shafipur. They also torched a showroom of electric products and a pickup van in Chandra area.

Early in the morning, the workers had blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway also to protest the death of two garments workers yesterday.

As the protests spread, areas near the highway turned into a battlefield.

Workers had blocked the highway around 9:00am.

Police in Gazipur, however, were yet to issue a statement.

The government has asked factory owners to agree to the minimum wage they set.

Earlier on Monday, at least two people were killed and about 40 injured in massive clashes between police and ready-made garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur.

Several police officers were also injured in the clashes.

One of the deceased is Russel Hawlader, 25, an electrician at the Design Express Limited, who was shot dead during a clash in Gazipur.

Russel's coworkers alleged that he was shot dead by police, which the police did not confirm.

Garment workers have been protesting for a week demanding a minimum wage of Tk23,000, despite efforts by the government, workers' leaders, and owners' associations to normalise the situation.

On 21 October, readymade garments factory workers demanded that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390 while the owners have proposed to increase it to Tk10,400.

Following yesterday's clashes, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian said the minimum wage for ready-made garments workers would be set higher than that proposed by the factory owners.