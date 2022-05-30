Mexico’s Coppel keen to increase RMG imports from Bangladesh

Abul Kashem
30 May, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 10:49 pm

Coppel logo. Photo: Collected
Coppel logo. Photo: Collected

Mexican retail giant Coppel is keen to import more readymade garments from Bangladesh as well as bicycles, home textiles, undergarments, home appliances, jute products, and ceramics.

To this end, a 10-member delegation led by the retailer's sourcing manager Jorge Gomez Garcia will visit Bangladesh in July, said Abida Islam, Bangladesh ambassador to Mexico, to the commerce ministry in Dhaka.

In a 27 May letter to the ministry's Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, the ambassador said Coppel had been conducting successful and satisfactory business with Bangladesh for several years – its imports from Bangladesh having increased from $5 million to $20 million in a few years.

"During a recent discussion with me, Coppel expressed interest in purchasing readymade garments as well as bicycles, home textiles, undergarments, home appliances, jute products, and ceramic products from Bangladesh. They are interested in meeting with manufacturers and suppliers of these products," Abida said in the letter.

Founded in 1941, Coppel has about 1,600 department stores in 700 cities across Mexico and has about 3 crore customers. In 2021, the company's total sales exceeded $12 billion.

Coppel purchases various products such as cell phones and accessories, computers and accessories, bicycles, motorcycles, tyres, luggage, linen, furniture and home decor, jewellery, home appliances and electronics, from suppliers of nearly 2,700 national and international brands, to sell in its department stores.

