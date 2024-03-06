LEED certification: 2 more factories in Bangladesh recognised as 'green'

RMG

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 02:15 pm

Related News

LEED certification: 2 more factories in Bangladesh recognised as 'green'

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 02:15 pm
LEED certification: 2 more factories in Bangladesh recognised as &#039;green&#039;

Two more factories in Bangladesh have earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), according to the BGMEA.

With this, the number of green factories in the country rose to 211.

Among the newly certified factories, Pretty Composite Textiles Limited secured a Platinum rating, with a score of 81 and Union Sportswear Limited secured a Gold rating with 69 points.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

Before awarding the LEED certification, the USGBC considers several criteria, such as transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management. 

The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

Bangladesh is the global leader with the highest number of green industries, where 80 are platinum-rated, 117 are gold-rated, 10 are silver, and four are without any rating.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

Economy / Top News

LEED certification / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Apparel Industry / RMG industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

3h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

2h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

7h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

2h | Videos
Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

4h | Videos
Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

18h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

17h | Videos