LEED certification: 2 more factories in Bangladesh recognised as 'green'

Two more factories in Bangladesh have earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), according to the BGMEA.

With this, the number of green factories in the country rose to 211.

Among the newly certified factories, Pretty Composite Textiles Limited secured a Platinum rating, with a score of 81 and Union Sportswear Limited secured a Gold rating with 69 points.

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

Before awarding the LEED certification, the USGBC considers several criteria, such as transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management.

The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

Bangladesh is the global leader with the highest number of green industries, where 80 are platinum-rated, 117 are gold-rated, 10 are silver, and four are without any rating.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.