Latest tech to be used for water reuse: BGMEA president 

Production in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) is going to officially begin in March. So, the factories in the industrial city are currently taking preparation for that. The photo was taken on Tuesday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Latest technology will be used for water reuse at BGMEA Garment Village of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Mirsharai in Chattogram to cut water use in garment factories.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said this after visiting the development works of plots at the Garments Village.

About supplying groundwater to the factories, Faruque Hassan said that BGMEA was working on zero water discharge.

"We have reduced water use in the factories to one-third by using technology. We want to reduce it further in the Mirsharai factories. We will arrange for the water reservoir so that the groundwater level does not deplete," he said.

He observed that the development works in the BGMEA Village have not yet been completed. The level of the village plots is lower than the adjacent plots. The protection wall beside the sea has not yet been constructed. The internal roads are also not completed yet, he added.

"We have not got our completed village. That's why we could not distribute the plots among our members. We will sit with Beza in Dhaka. We want our members who got allotment of plots to start the work soon," he said.

As the industrial estate is close to the Chattogram Port, the export-import will be easier, Faruque observed.

Referring to the success of the green factories, the BGMEA president said it has helped a lot in gaining confidence globally.

"We are now getting good work orders. Green factories will be constructed in Mirsharai too," he said.

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) and the BGMEA signed an MoU on 21 March of 2018 for the allocation of 500 acres of land at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar. As many as 48 factories have got an allocation of 291 acres of land. BGMEA has paid Tk209 crore to the Beza authorities.

In March 2021, 41 factories applied for 190 acres of land allotment in the industrial estate where they want to invest $1,100 million. There will be an opportunity to generate employment for four lakh people in this garment village.